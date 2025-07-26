GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $49.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF worth $49,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTB stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade US Treasury securities with various maturities, not less than one year. minimum maturity of one year SPTB was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

