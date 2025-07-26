Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,290 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Shopify by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 110,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Shopify by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 115,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.16.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $124.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.92. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

