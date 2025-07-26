Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,163 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 1,534.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,708 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,235,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 633,793 shares during the last quarter.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.43. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Buenaventura Mining Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

