Assetmark Inc. Has $34.78 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Docusign by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Docusign by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 223,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other Docusign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

