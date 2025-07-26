Assetmark Inc. Acquires 32,391 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

