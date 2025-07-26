Assetmark Inc. Acquires 24,073 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.44% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $47,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of OHI opened at $39.11 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 166.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Omega Healthcare Investors Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
