Assetmark Inc. Has $26.67 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 129,500.0% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VNQI stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.