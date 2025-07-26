Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 246,170 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.76% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $50,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,206,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,849,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8,731.2% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,777,000 after purchasing an additional 865,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,684,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $72.37.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

