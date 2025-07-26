Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

