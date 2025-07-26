Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.92 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

