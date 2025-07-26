Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. The trade was a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.67.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NOC opened at $569.52 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $576.86. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

