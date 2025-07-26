Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 253,263 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $51,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $115.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

