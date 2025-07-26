Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.