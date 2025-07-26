Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 202.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hennessy Advisors to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 27.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,699.81. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

