Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REVG. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Insider Activity

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,635,828.18. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $48.03 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.