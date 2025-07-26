Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $481,000 in CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CoreCard by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCard by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. CoreCard Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.70.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

