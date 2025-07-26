Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

