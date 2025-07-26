VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.21% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $49,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,412,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 386,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $32.15 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

