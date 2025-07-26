Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 439,244 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $64,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

