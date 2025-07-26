Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,636,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,355,000 after buying an additional 242,104 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 226,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 16.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 3.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.24.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Equities analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

