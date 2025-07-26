Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 10,089 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,395,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Announces Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 63.46%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.