Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

