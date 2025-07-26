Cetera Investment Advisers Has $68.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

