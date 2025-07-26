Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $56,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4,492.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after buying an additional 473,876 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 494,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 402,072 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,095,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 359,784 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,811,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,115,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,741 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

