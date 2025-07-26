Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 10,725 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Netflix were worth $82,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,770,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.0%

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,071.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

