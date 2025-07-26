Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $72,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCP Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day moving average of $268.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.