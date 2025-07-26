Comparing Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) & American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM)

American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Lithium Minerals and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ero Copper 0 3 8 1 2.83

Ero Copper has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Ero Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

American Lithium Minerals has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 3.87% 14.24% 6.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Ero Copper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium Minerals $90,000.00 34.28 N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper $470.26 million 3.12 -$68.47 million $0.17 83.19

American Lithium Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ero Copper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ero Copper beats American Lithium Minerals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

