Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $1.0762 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

