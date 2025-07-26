John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IBB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

