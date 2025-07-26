Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of COF opened at $212.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.