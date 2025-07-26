First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) vs. Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Critical Analysis

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Home BancShares and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home BancShares 29.58% 10.60% 1.87% First Bancorp 17.65% 8.96% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home BancShares and First Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home BancShares $1.47 billion 3.85 $402.24 million $2.19 13.08 First Bancorp $537.14 million 3.87 $76.21 million $2.34 21.42

Home BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Home BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Home BancShares and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home BancShares 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Home BancShares currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Home BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home BancShares is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Home BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Home BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Home BancShares has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home BancShares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Home BancShares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home BancShares has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Home BancShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home BancShares beats First Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, it offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

