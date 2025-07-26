Objective Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,686,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,335,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

