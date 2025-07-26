GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $84.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

