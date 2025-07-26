Objective Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.