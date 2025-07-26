Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,409 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 4.25% of Beam Therapeutics worth $83,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.07. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

