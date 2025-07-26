Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,350 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,703,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $57,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Genius Sports by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,078 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,963,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Genius Sports by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 7,923,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,029 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in Genius Sports by 32,386.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of GENI opened at $10.63 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Arete began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on Genius Sports and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.