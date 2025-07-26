Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Schrodinger worth $47,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 83.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

