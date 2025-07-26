Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $65.53 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,900 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of GitLab worth $65,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 478.90 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $4,705,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,950 shares of company stock valued at $23,288,223 over the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

