GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 217 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 45,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $428.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.60 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

