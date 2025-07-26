Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $87.93 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

