Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 245,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,722,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 23,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FI stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.03 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

