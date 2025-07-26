Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stake Lifted by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises about 3.2% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Central Securities Corp owned 0.77% of Rayonier worth $33,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rayonier by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,107,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,101,000 after buying an additional 170,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,719,000 after buying an additional 39,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,127,000 after buying an additional 304,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

