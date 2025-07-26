Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) Head to Head Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuniu and VS MEDIA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $70.37 million 1.42 $10.57 million $0.08 10.70 VS MEDIA $8.25 million 1.23 -$7.29 million N/A N/A

Tuniu has higher revenue and earnings than VS MEDIA.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuniu has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu 11.38% 6.30% 3.28% VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tuniu beats VS MEDIA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

