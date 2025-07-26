iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,227,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.