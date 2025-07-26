Analyzing Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and Pioneer Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 0 1 2 3.00 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Vestas Wind Systems AS.

Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems AS 3.15% 17.84% 2.36% Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Pioneer Power Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 1.06 $539.97 million $0.20 32.65 Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.71 $31.85 million ($0.68) -5.16

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems AS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems AS beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

