Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,359 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,284,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 549,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 364.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 675,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 530,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

