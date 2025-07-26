Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) & Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Head to Head Contrast

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 20.91% 82.91% 31.38% Blackbaud -25.05% 38.58% 4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blackbaud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $1.04 billion 12.68 $218.36 million $3.58 60.82 Blackbaud $1.16 billion 2.75 -$283.17 million ($5.90) -11.08

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Blackbaud”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Manhattan Associates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Associates and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 1 3 6 0 2.50 Blackbaud 0 4 1 0 2.20

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $216.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Blackbaud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. The company sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.