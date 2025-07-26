Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after purchasing an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

