Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $295,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $156,412,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,459,000 after acquiring an additional 303,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $565.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.59 and a 200-day moving average of $466.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $568.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

