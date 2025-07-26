Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 3,588 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Baird R W lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4%

SRPT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $150.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.